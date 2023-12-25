Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.24relation to previous closing price of 34.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that As we head into 2024, it’s common for investors to look back on 2023. Much of this year had investors in a defensive posture.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) Right Now?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKWD is 18.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SKWD on December 24, 2023 was 475.32K shares.

SKWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has seen a 1.80% increase in the past week, with a 11.53% rise in the past month, and a 22.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for SKWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.71% for SKWD stock, with a simple moving average of 33.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc saw 77.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from WESTAIM Corp, who sale 3,600,000 shares at the price of $30.50 back on Nov 20. After this action, WESTAIM Corp now owns 6,979,639 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, valued at $109,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuczinski Anthony J, the Director of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kuczinski Anthony J is holding 4,026 shares at $25,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 13.95, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.