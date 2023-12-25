SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Stock Faces 3.21% Weekly Volatility

The stock of SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has gone up by 1.05% for the week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month and a -15.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for SBOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for SBOW’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) is above average at 2.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) is $48.00, which is $19.17 above the current market price. The public float for SBOW is 19.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBOW on December 24, 2023 was 449.94K shares.

SBOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 28.62, but the company has seen a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Jeff Magids – VP, Finance and IR Sean Woolverton – Chief Executive Officer Steve Adam – Chief Operating Officer Chris Abundis – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tim Rezvan – KeyBanc Capital Markets Charles Meade – Johnson Rice Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research Operator Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SilverBow Resources Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBOW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SBOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBOW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBOW Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.86. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc saw 1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from Strategic Value Partners, LLC, who sale 2,530,000 shares at the price of $26.90 back on Dec 14. After this action, Strategic Value Partners, LLC now owns 393,351 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc, valued at $68,057,000 using the latest closing price.

DeSanctis Ellen, the Director of SilverBow Resources Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $31.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DeSanctis Ellen is holding 2,500 shares at $79,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.82 for the present operating margin

+70.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc stands at +45.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.55. Equity return is now at value 35.52, with 16.36 for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.