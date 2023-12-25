Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a 2.80% increase in the past week, with a 8.96% gain in the past month, and a 4.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for SLGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) Right Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLGN is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLGN is $48.30, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for SLGN is 80.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SLGN on December 24, 2023 was 560.96K shares.

SLGN) stock’s latest price update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN)’s stock price has soared by 0.38 in relation to previous closing price of 45.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Silgan (SLGN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGN Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.17. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 71,050 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 574,439 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $2,983,787 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 10,027 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 645,489 shares at $419,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 16.47, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.