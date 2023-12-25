SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) has plunged by -0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 21.09, but the company has seen a 10.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Today, we take a look at SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing implantable devices for musculoskeletal disorders. The company is targeting a large potential market, delivers consistent sales growth, and has a solid balance sheet. However, SI-BONE is some years away from profitability and the shares have seen some considerable insider selling in 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIBN is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIBN is $26.38, which is $5.36 above than the current price. The public float for SIBN is 36.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SIBN on December 24, 2023 was 396.15K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

The stock of SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) has seen a 10.63% increase in the past week, with a 17.23% rise in the past month, and a -0.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for SIBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for SIBN’s stock, with a -3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIBN Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +17.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.24. In addition, SI-BONE Inc saw 54.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who sale 2,996 shares at the price of $17.78 back on Nov 17. After this action, RECUPERO ANTHONY J now owns 200,839 shares of SI-BONE Inc, valued at $53,274 using the latest closing price.

DUNN JEFFREY W, the Director of SI-BONE Inc, sale 7,965 shares at $17.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that DUNN JEFFREY W is holding 44,718 shares at $140,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.02 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc stands at -57.57. The total capital return value is set at -38.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -31.49, with -22.37 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.63. Total debt to assets is 25.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.50.

Conclusion

In summary, SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.