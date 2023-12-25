Should You Invest in UMH Properties Inc (UMH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UMH is at 1.27.

The public float for UMH is 61.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for UMH on December 24, 2023 was 447.75K shares.

UMH) stock’s latest price update

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE: UMH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 15.00. However, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that UMH Properties’ (UMH) strategic expansion with Nuveen Real Estate positions the company for sustained growth in the manufactured housing sector.

UMH’s Market Performance

UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month, and a 8.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for UMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for UMH’s stock, with a 1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UMH Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, UMH Properties Inc saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR, who purchase 69 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR now owns 26,362 shares of UMH Properties Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN, the Director of UMH Properties Inc, sale 800 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN is holding 8,317 shares at $11,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.