Should You Invest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Now?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PFLT is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFLT is $11.38, which is -$0.4 below the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 57.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for PFLT on December 24, 2023 was 436.38K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. However, the company has seen a 1.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a conventional BDC focused on generating high-yielding income and NAV appreciation. PFLT has a conservative investment strategy, prioritizing capital preservation and strong cash flows from sponsor-backed companies. The portfolio consists mainly of first lien investments and has a diversified industry exposure, reducing exposure to speculative industries.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PFLT’s stock has risen by 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.38% and a quarterly rise of 11.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for PFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw 8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.86 for the present operating margin

+76.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.