Should You Invest in Intapp Inc (INTA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INTA is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INTA is 49.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for INTA on December 24, 2023 was 482.88K shares.

INTA) stock’s latest price update

Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.63relation to previous closing price of 38.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

INTA’s Market Performance

Intapp Inc (INTA) has seen a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.47% gain in the past month and a 22.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for INTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for INTA’s stock, with a -1.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTA Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.83. In addition, Intapp Inc saw 53.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Coleman Donald F., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $39.01 back on Dec 18. After this action, Coleman Donald F. now owns 612,011 shares of Intapp Inc, valued at $195,028 using the latest closing price.

Jampol Thad, the Chief Product Officer of Intapp Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Jampol Thad is holding 707,650 shares at $195,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -22.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.64. Equity return is now at value -21.67, with -11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intapp Inc (INTA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.77. Total debt to assets is 3.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intapp Inc (INTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.