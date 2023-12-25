Should You Invest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMTL is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMTL is $16.94, which is $8.67 above the current market price. The public float for CMTL is 26.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CMTL on December 24, 2023 was 302.85K shares.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL)’s stock price has increased by 6.30 compared to its previous closing price of 7.78. However, the company has seen a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that CMTL has shown significant revenue growth and has a healthy order book, leading to a buy rating. The company specializes in advanced communication solutions for government and commercial customers. Q1 FY2024 results showed strong revenue growth, particularly in the Satellite and Space Communications segment.

CMTL’s Market Performance

CMTL’s stock has risen by 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.93% and a quarterly drop of -2.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.09% for CMTL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18.25 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMTL Trading at -24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -33.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from Carpenter Wendi B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Jun 26. After this action, Carpenter Wendi B. now owns 4,506 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $9,600 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Mark R., the Director of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Quinlan Mark R. is holding 347,639 shares at $888,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.96 for the present operating margin

+29.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -4.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.73 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.07. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.