Should You Invest in Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMPL is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPL is 63.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPL on December 24, 2023 was 489.51K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 13.10, but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Amplitude is seeing interest from generative AI start-ups like Midjourney and Character.ai. The software company could be a big winner from a boom in artificial intelligence.

AMPL’s Market Performance

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has experienced a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.48% rise in the past month, and a 8.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.97% for AMPL stock, with a simple moving average of 16.96% for the last 200 days.

AMPL Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Amplitude Inc saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Nov 17. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 89,850 shares of Amplitude Inc, valued at $36,815 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Director of Amplitude Inc, sale 3,515 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 93,365 shares at $39,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.56 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc stands at -39.22. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -32.68, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.