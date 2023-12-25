Service Corp. International (SCI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 68.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Service Corporation (SCI) gains from growing Cemetery segment revenues. However, funeral volumes are expected to decline for 2023 due to the pull-forward impact of the pandemic.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) is above average at 21.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Service Corp. International (SCI) is $74.00, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 144.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCI on December 24, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI’s stock has seen a 0.29% increase for the week, with a 12.05% rise in the past month and a 16.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Service Corp. International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for SCI’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCI Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.46. In addition, Service Corp. International saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Faulk John H, who sale 34,368 shares at the price of $67.13 back on Dec 13. After this action, Faulk John H now owns 49,798 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $2,307,282 using the latest closing price.

Faulk John H, the Senior Vice President of Service Corp. International, sale 1,332 shares at $66.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Faulk John H is holding 49,798 shares at $88,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corp. International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corp. International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Service Corp. International (SCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.