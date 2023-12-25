SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) has increased by 3.66 when compared to last closing price of 13.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Does SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SEMR is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SEMR is 29.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume of SEMR on December 24, 2023 was 299.80K shares.

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMR stock saw an increase of 17.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.34% and a quarterly increase of 70.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.43% for SEMR’s stock, with a 50.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEMR Trading at 42.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +39.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR rose by +17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, SEMrush Holdings Inc saw 70.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Shchegolev Oleg, who sale 61,364 shares at the price of $11.73 back on Dec 15. After this action, Shchegolev Oleg now owns 3,092,714 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc, valued at $719,800 using the latest closing price.

Shchegolev Oleg, the Chief Executive Officer of SEMrush Holdings Inc, sale 71,976 shares at $11.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Shchegolev Oleg is holding 3,154,078 shares at $860,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.88 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEMrush Holdings Inc stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.58. Equity return is now at value -9.53, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.94. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In summary, SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.