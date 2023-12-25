Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s (SEM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has gone up by 2.28% for the week, with a 2.63% rise in the past month and a -7.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for SEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for SEM’s stock, with a -9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SEM is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEM is $32.20, which is $7.98 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 101.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for SEM on December 24, 2023 was 577.41K shares.

SEM) stock’s latest price update

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.92relation to previous closing price of 24.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEM Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 6,939,668 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $2,500,000 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 7,039,668 shares at $1,341,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 18.25, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.