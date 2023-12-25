scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) has dropped by -1.02 compared to previous close of 6.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Q3 earnings report shows positive performance, with Furoscix net sales exceeding consensus estimates. scPharmaceuticals’ progress in securing payer coverage and IDN agreements is driving confidence in its prospects. The company’s healthy financial position and potential market opportunity for Furoscix make it an undervalued investment.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCPH is $18.67, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 23.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.63% of that float. The average trading volume for SCPH on December 24, 2023 was 346.70K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH stock saw an increase of 10.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.39% and a quarterly increase of -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.47% for SCPH’s stock, with a -20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCPH Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

The total capital return value is set at -39.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.57. Equity return is now at value -125.21, with -65.04 for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.