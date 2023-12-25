RXO Inc (RXO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for RXO is 114.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RXO was 723.47K shares.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 23.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-13 that Drew Wilkerson, RXO CEO, discusses the state of freight in the midst of the holiday spending season.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO Inc (RXO) has experienced a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.27% rise in the past month, and a 26.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for RXO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for RXO’s stock, with a 20.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, RXO Inc saw 38.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from MFN Partners, LP, who purchase 23,223 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 13,008,225 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $462,834 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of RXO Inc, purchase 43,678 shares at $19.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 12,985,002 shares at $862,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, RXO Inc (RXO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.