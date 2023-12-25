Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 540.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Roper (ROP) stands to benefit from the solid momentum in the Application Software unit, driven by strength across its Deltek and Aderant businesses. However, cost inflation remains a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is above average at 45.96x. The 36-month beta value for ROP is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROP is $562.00, which is $19.15 above than the current price. The public float for ROP is 106.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ROP on December 24, 2023 was 603.25K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month, and a 10.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for ROP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for ROP’s stock, with a 13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $558 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROP Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $537.60. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 250 shares at the price of $538.25 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 5,346 shares of Roper Technologies Inc, valued at $134,562 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc, sale 250 shares at $525.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER is holding 36,227 shares at $131,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.