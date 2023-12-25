Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is 30.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCI is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is $75.83, which is $9.84 above the current market price. The public float for RCI is 369.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On December 24, 2023, RCI’s average trading volume was 421.62K shares.

RCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 46.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Strong financial performance and EBITDA growth outlook support a buy rating for Rogers Communications. Wireless segment shows promising growth with improved pricing strategy and increased ARPU. Cable segment demonstrates signs of growth recovery with market share gains and improved penetration rates.

RCI’s Market Performance

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has experienced a 2.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.37% rise in the past month, and a 14.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for RCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for RCI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.61% for the last 200 days.

RCI Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCI rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.96. In addition, Rogers Communications Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 10.03, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), the company’s capital structure generated 364.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 66.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 312.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.