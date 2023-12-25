Robert Half Inc (RHI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.04% gain in the past month, and a 18.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for RHI’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robert Half Inc (RHI) is $72.00, which is -$15.27 below the current market price. The public float for RHI is 102.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on December 24, 2023 was 768.95K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.52 in relation to its previous close of 86.82. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Commitment to shareholder returns makes Robert Half (RHI) a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.18. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 15,365 shares at the price of $81.46 back on Nov 30. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 194,562 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $1,251,616 using the latest closing price.

GLASS ROBERT W, the Executive Vice President of Robert Half Inc, sale 14,751 shares at $75.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that GLASS ROBERT W is holding 209,927 shares at $1,108,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 30.71, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.