Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (NYSE: RTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) by analysts is $6.12, which is $8.82 above the current market price. The public float for RTO is 501.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RTO was 525.28K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RTO) stock’s latest price update

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (NYSE: RTO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 28.26, however, the company has experienced a 5.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-07 that Rentokil’s share price has fallen so far in recent weeks that it’s now a buy according to HSBC even though ‘considerable’ concern remains about the longer-term investment case. From 610p before its results a month ago, the share price is now 445p and HSBC says on a conservative view of profit progression and of returns after the Terminix acquisition, there is some upside.

RTO’s Market Performance

RTO’s stock has risen by 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.35% and a quarterly drop of -21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for RTO’s stock, with a -20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RTO Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTO rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.41 for the present operating margin

+26.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.35. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO), the company’s capital structure generated 131.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.83. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.