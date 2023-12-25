RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 194.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Leveraging improved pricing, technology advancements, global expansion and impressive solvency levels, undervalued insurers like AXS, RNR and CNA are poised to fetch better returns.

Is It Worth Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) is above average at 6.23x. The 36-month beta value for RNR is also noteworthy at 0.31.

The public float for RNR is 50.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of RNR on December 24, 2023 was 488.36K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a -4.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for RNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.15% for RNR’s stock, with a -2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $200 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNR Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.82. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from Qutub Robert, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $213.96 back on Nov 21. After this action, Qutub Robert now owns 72,924 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, valued at $1,604,724 using the latest closing price.

ODonnell Kevin, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, purchase 13,020 shares at $192.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that ODonnell Kevin is holding 296,025 shares at $2,499,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Equity return is now at value 22.74, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.