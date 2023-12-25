Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) is $51.67, which is -$1.18 below the current market price. The public float for RRR is 49.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRR on December 24, 2023 was 464.38K shares.

The stock price of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 52.39, but the company has seen a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The casino industry continues to show resilience backed by sustained customer engagement efforts and property investments. RRR, PENN and AGS have surged in the past three months.

RRR’s Market Performance

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has seen a 6.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.41% gain in the past month and a 29.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for RRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.54% for RRR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $52 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRR Trading at 19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.77. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc saw 32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.68 for the present operating margin

+56.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 271.57, with 5.99 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 6,895.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.57. Total debt to assets is 90.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,825.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.