Real-Time Update: Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Riskified Ltd (RSKD) has seen a 1.78% increase in the past week, with a 12.53% gain in the past month, and a 4.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for RSKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for RSKD’s stock, with a -1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSKD is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RSKD is 70.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSKD on December 24, 2023 was 751.16K shares.

RSKD) stock’s latest price update

Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 4.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Small-cap stocks should rally ahead due to cheaper valuation, cooling inflation data and hopes of Fed rate cuts in 2024. Against this backdrop, Organogenesis (ORGO), Riskified (RSKD), Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), Stoneridge (SRI) and VirTra (VTSI) emerge as winning picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSKD Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Riskified Ltd saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.58 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riskified Ltd stands at -39.80. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.69. Equity return is now at value -13.81, with -11.35 for asset returns.

Based on Riskified Ltd (RSKD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.01. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riskified Ltd (RSKD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.