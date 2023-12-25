Real-Time Update: Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a -0.84% decrease in the past week, with a 6.01% gain in the past month, and a 16.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for RYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for RYN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by analysts is $33.20, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for RYN is 146.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RYN was 540.98K shares.

RYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has surged by 0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 32.75, but the company has seen a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Rayonier (RYN) strategically divests Oregon timberland, aligning with its capital plans for enhanced shareholder value and long-term financial resilience.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYN Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.53 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +11.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 4.39, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 42.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.