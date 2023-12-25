Real-Time Update: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a -1.17% drop in the past month, and a 6.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for DLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for DLB’s stock, with a 2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLB is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLB is $98.00, which is $12.34 above the current price. The public float for DLB is 58.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLB on December 24, 2023 was 386.11K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 85.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

DLB Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.17. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, who sale 1,663 shares at the price of $86.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, SHERMAN MARK ANDREW now owns 58,325 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc, valued at $143,038 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Dolby Laboratories Inc, sale 8,856 shares at $86.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that SHERMAN MARK ANDREW is holding 59,988 shares at $763,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.22 for the present operating margin

+88.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc stands at +15.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 8.72, with 7.04 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.11. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.