Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID)’s stock price has plunge by -4.30relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in New York, NY:

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPID is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RPID is 18.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPID on December 24, 2023 was 21.42K shares.

RPID’s Market Performance

RPID’s stock has seen a -11.00% decrease for the week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month and a -16.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.28% for RPID’s stock, with a -13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RPID Trading at -13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPID fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0550. In addition, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc saw -21.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPID starting from WIRTJES SEAN M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Sep 06. After this action, WIRTJES SEAN M now owns 285,651 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, valued at $9,894 using the latest closing price.

Spignesi Robert G. Jr., the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Spignesi Robert G. Jr. is holding 375,512 shares at $19,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-368.99 for the present operating margin

-49.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc stands at -354.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.96. Equity return is now at value -37.64, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID), the company’s capital structure generated 4.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.63. Total debt to assets is 4.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.