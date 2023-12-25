Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) Stock Sees a-0.39 Decrease

The stock of Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) has seen a 18.20% increase in the past week, with a 3.64% gain in the past month, and a -1.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for QIPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for QIPT’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QIPT is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QIPT is 40.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QIPT on December 24, 2023 was 168.79K shares.

QIPT) stock’s latest price update

Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 5.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of QIPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QIPT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QIPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QIPT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $11 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QIPT Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QIPT rose by +18.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Quipt Home Medical Corp saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QIPT

Equity return is now at value -2.92, with -1.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.