Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for QTWO is 56.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.98% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of QTWO was 623.37K shares.

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.37 in comparison to its previous close of 43.26, however, the company has experienced a 3.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Yankovich – Investor Relations Matt Flake – CEO and Director Jonathan Price – EVP of Emerging Business, Corporate & Business Development David Mehok – CFO and Principal Accounting Officer Kirk Coleman – Chief Strategy Officer Alex Sklar – Raymond James Matt VanVliet – BTIG Parker Lane – Stifel Matt f Roswell – RBC Andrew Schmidt – Citi Global Markets Operator Good afternoon. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today.

QTWO’s Market Performance

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has seen a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.56% gain in the past month and a 37.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.04% for QTWO’s stock, with a 41.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QTWO Trading at 23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.17. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc saw 61.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Breeden John E, who sale 25,397 shares at the price of $42.92 back on Dec 21. After this action, Breeden John E now owns 188,416 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc, valued at $1,090,039 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Kirk L, the President of Q2 Holdings Inc, sale 1,184 shares at $41.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Coleman Kirk L is holding 255,919 shares at $48,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc stands at -19.27. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.