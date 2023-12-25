Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.66 in relation to its previous close of 18.18. However, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Provident (PFS) and Lakeland (LBAI) announce the extension of their merger agreement to the end of first-quarter 2024, which was initially expected to close in second-quarter 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) is above average at 9.10x. The 36-month beta value for PFS is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PFS is $19.00, which is $0.7 above than the current price. The public float for PFS is 68.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PFS on December 24, 2023 was 539.84K shares.

PFS’s Market Performance

PFS stock saw an increase of 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.63% and a quarterly increase of 20.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.95% for PFS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFS Trading at 18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFS rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Provident Financial Services Inc saw -14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFS starting from Dunigan James P, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Nov 10. After this action, Dunigan James P now owns 37,335 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc, valued at $2,850 using the latest closing price.

Giannola Vito, the EVP & CRBO of provident Bank of Provident Financial Services Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Giannola Vito is holding 85,190 shares at $146,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Provident Financial Services Inc stands at +31.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.90. Total debt to assets is 10.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.