Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is above average at 44.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLX is 64.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLX on December 24, 2023 was 406.80K shares.

PLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) has surged by 3.45 when compared to previous closing price of 1.74, but the company has seen a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Shares of Israeli pharmaceutical companies took a hit in premarket trades Monday after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

PLX’s Market Performance

PLX’s stock has risen by 4.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.66% and a quarterly rise of 8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.78% for PLX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PLX Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6145. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Bashan Dror, who purchase 64,516 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, Bashan Dror now owns 132,516 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $90,484 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Aharon, the Director of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., purchase 110,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Schwartz Aharon is holding 174,000 shares at $155,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 79.42, with 14.72 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.