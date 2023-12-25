Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 66.79. However, the company has seen a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Prosperity Bancshares has underperformed the S&P 500 due to negative market sentiment over regional banks and high interest rates. The bank’s conservative business model and resilient performance during the Great Recession make it a reliable investment. Lower interest rates, the booming economy of Texas, and recent acquisitions position Prosperity Bancshares for future growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PB is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PB is $68.63, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 89.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume for PB on December 24, 2023 was 640.85K shares.

PB’s Market Performance

PB stock saw an increase of 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.64% and a quarterly increase of 24.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.59% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of 14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PB Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $62.94 back on Dec 11. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 31,025 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $132,174 using the latest closing price.

LORD L. JACK, the Director of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $62.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that LORD L. JACK is holding 33,125 shares at $310,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.77, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.