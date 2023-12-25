Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE)’s stock price has soared by 4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steven Hooser – Investor Relations Ryan Oviatt – Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Cameron Tidball – Co-Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets James McIlree – Dawson James Operator Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today’s Conference Call to discuss Profire Energy’s Quarterly Operating and Financial Performance for the period ended September 30, 2023. I will now turn the call over to Steven Hooser, Investor Relations to get the call started.

Is It Worth Investing in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) Right Now?

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PFIE is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFIE is $3.33, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for PFIE is 32.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for PFIE on December 24, 2023 was 586.50K shares.

PFIE’s Market Performance

PFIE stock saw an increase of 15.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.36% and a quarterly increase of -37.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Profire Energy Inc (PFIE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.80% for PFIE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

PFIE Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6140. In addition, Profire Energy Inc saw 66.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 18.78, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.