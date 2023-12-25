Proassurance Corporation (PRA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.27.

The public float for PRA is 50.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRA on December 24, 2023 was 281.47K shares.

PRA) stock’s latest price update

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA)’s stock price has soared by 3.35 in relation to previous closing price of 13.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that ProAssurance’s (PRA) third-quarter results suffer from lower net premiums earned from its segments and elevated loss trends.

PRA’s Market Performance

Proassurance Corporation (PRA) has experienced a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.95% rise in the past month, and a -25.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for PRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.75% for PRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRA stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for PRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRA in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $21 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRA Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRA rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, Proassurance Corporation saw -18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Proassurance Corporation stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -2.99, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Proassurance Corporation (PRA), the company’s capital structure generated 40.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.82. Total debt to assets is 8.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Proassurance Corporation (PRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.