Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRVA is 101.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PRVA was 760.32K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 23.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Privia Health Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Borchert – SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications Parth Mehrotra – President and CEO David Mountcastle – CFO Conference Call Participants Joshua Raskin – Nephron Research Elizabeth Anderson – Evercore ISI Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Adam Ron – Bank of America Jack Senft – William Blair Benjamin Mayo – Leerink Partners Jeffrey Garro – Stephens Inc. Gary Taylor – Cowen Inc Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler David Larsen – BTIG Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Third Quarter Conference Call.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has risen by 5.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.99% and a quarterly rise of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Privia Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.42% for PRVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.14. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw 4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,486,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $23.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,498,484 shares at $276,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.