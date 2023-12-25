Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) is 13.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRIM is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) is $39.83, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for PRIM is 52.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On December 24, 2023, PRIM’s average trading volume was 391.34K shares.

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.38relation to previous closing price of 32.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Primoris Services is primed for growth, leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act to capitalize on green energy trends, with a substantial, likely undervalued solar project backlog extending to 2025. The company’s unique strategy focuses on smaller, under-50 MWh utility-scale solar projects, ensuring less competition and higher margins, while IRA incentives enhance the viability of these projects. Despite higher leverage, Primoris mitigates risks through interest rate hedges and accounts receivable financing, offering a deep value investment opportunity with its SaaS-like growth and compelling valuation metrics.

PRIM’s Market Performance

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) has experienced a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.22% rise in the past month, and a 1.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for PRIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for PRIM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRIM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRIM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRIM Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRIM rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.87. In addition, Primoris Services Corp saw 51.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRIM starting from McCormick Thomas Edward, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $31.75 back on Dec 08. After this action, McCormick Thomas Edward now owns 36,106 shares of Primoris Services Corp, valued at $120,667 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Thomas Edward, the CEO & PRESIDENT of Primoris Services Corp, sale 51,224 shares at $31.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that McCormick Thomas Edward is holding 39,906 shares at $1,630,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.97 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primoris Services Corp stands at +3.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.67. Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Primoris Services Corp (PRIM), the company’s capital structure generated 121.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.85. Total debt to assets is 38.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.