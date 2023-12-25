Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 85.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Although the revenue and EPS for Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is 11.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNFP is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is $91.00, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for PNFP is 74.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 24, 2023, PNFP’s average trading volume was 471.31K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

The stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a 22.18% rise in the past month, and a 30.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.56% for PNFP’s stock, with a 37.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNFP Trading at 20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.12. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from CARPENTER HAROLD R, who sale 2,431 shares at the price of $87.72 back on Dec 14. After this action, CARPENTER HAROLD R now owns 45,716 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $213,243 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charles E, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $80.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Brock Charles E is holding 34,293 shares at $161,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.