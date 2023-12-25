Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) has decreased by -1.62 when compared to last closing price of 29.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were lower the past month and are now below the marginal cost of production. Lithium market news – China Futures Co. analyst, Zhang Weixin, forecasts lithium carbonate to bottom out between CNY80-90,000/t. Milei looks to cut costs for Argentina’s miners in broader deregulation push. Lithium company news – SQM and Hancock enter into implementation deed with Azure Minerals. Livent and Allkem shareholders approve merger of equals, new company name to be Arcadium Lithium.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PLL is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLL is 17.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.74% of that float. The average trading volume for PLL on December 24, 2023 was 382.04K shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL’s stock has seen a -2.21% decrease for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a -24.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for Piedmont Lithium Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.47% for PLL’s stock, with a -36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLL Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.93. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc saw -33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Demby Claude, who sale 782 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Aug 30. After this action, Demby Claude now owns 3,455 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc, valued at $35,284 using the latest closing price.

WHITE MICHAEL D, the EVP and CFO of Piedmont Lithium Inc, sale 1,316 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that WHITE MICHAEL D is holding 14,809 shares at $77,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.72. Equity return is now at value -4.57, with -4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.69. Total debt to assets is 0.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.