Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) is above average at 21.89x. The 36-month beta value for PAHC is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAHC is $11.20, which is -$0.01 below than the current price. The public float for PAHC is 20.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of PAHC on December 24, 2023 was 192.43K shares.

PAHC) stock’s latest price update

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 11.39. However, the company has seen a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Phibro (PAHC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

PAHC’s Market Performance

PAHC’s stock has fallen by -0.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.62% and a quarterly drop of -15.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Phibro Animal Health Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for PAHC’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $9 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAHC Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corp. saw -16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corp. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC), the company’s capital structure generated 180.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 52.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.