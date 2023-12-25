Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PKST is 35.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKST on December 24, 2023 was 251.55K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PKST) stock’s latest price update

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 19.95, however, the company has experienced a 1.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) (“Peakstone” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties, announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Peakstone will host a webcast to present the results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. E.

PKST’s Market Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has seen a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.31% gain in the past month and a 12.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for PKST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.06% for PKST’s stock, with a -4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PKST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKST Trading at 25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKST rose by +1.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Peakstone Realty Trust saw 71.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.91 for the present operating margin

+31.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peakstone Realty Trust stands at -96.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.80. Equity return is now at value -47.33, with -22.34 for asset returns.

Based on Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.20. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3,073.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.