Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a 8.71% rise in the past month and a -7.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for PCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for PCTY’s stock, with a -10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) is 64.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) is $205.94, which is $41.69 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 43.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On December 24, 2023, PCTY’s average trading volume was 530.87K shares.

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 165.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-04 that Paylocity, a cloud-based human resources and payroll software solutions company, acquired headcount planning firm Trace. The move will enable Paylocity to expand its platform and offer labor planning tools to model, forecast, implement and analyze headcount decisions, the company said in a Monday (Dec. 4) press release.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.15. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Ross Katherine, who sale 2,233 shares at the price of $166.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ross Katherine now owns 16,517 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $370,879 using the latest closing price.

Lohani Rachit, the Chief Technology Officer of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 119 shares at $156.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Lohani Rachit is holding 45,775 shares at $18,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.