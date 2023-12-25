Patria Investments Ltd’s (PAX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PAX stock has gone up by 2.05%, with a monthly gain of 8.53% and a quarterly surge of 4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Patria Investments Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for PAX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: PAX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: PAX) is above average at 19.29x. The 36-month beta value for PAX is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PAX is 54.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume of PAX on December 24, 2023 was 221.52K shares.

PAX) stock’s latest price update

Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: PAX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.33relation to previous closing price of 15.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that I don’t invest only in REITs. I also invest in other dividend stocks to diversify my portfolio. I highlight 3 of my top picks for 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAX Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAX rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Patria Investments Ltd saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAX

Equity return is now at value 22.88, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.