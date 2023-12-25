Parsons Corp (PSN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Parsons Corp (PSN) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a -0.09% drop in the past month and a 15.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for PSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for PSN’s stock, with a 21.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) is above average at 50.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PSN is 103.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSN on December 24, 2023 was 691.70K shares.

PSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has jumped by 0.46 compared to previous close of 62.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Parsons (PSN) and Marvell Technology (MRVL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSN Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.93. In addition, Parsons Corp saw 36.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Parsons Corp (PSN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.