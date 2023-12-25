Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) is 8.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANL is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) is $8.25, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for PANL is 24.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On December 24, 2023, PANL’s average trading volume was 182.88K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PANL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has jumped by 2.93 compared to previous close of 7.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Pangaea Logistics (PANL) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

PANL’s Market Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has experienced a 2.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.91% rise in the past month, and a 42.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for PANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for PANL’s stock, with a 28.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PANL Trading at 20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd saw 57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 15,783 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Dec 12. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 205,131 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, valued at $116,005 using the latest closing price.

Sgro David, the Director of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, sale 11,848 shares at $7.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Sgro David is holding 0 shares at $87,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 12.91, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 95.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.