Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG)’s stock price has soared by 0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 163.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Packaging Corp (PKG) stands to gain from the strong growth in e-commerce activities that continue to support the demand for packaging.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is above average at 18.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) is $159.39, which is -$4.29 below the current market price. The public float for PKG is 87.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PKG on December 24, 2023 was 646.44K shares.

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG stock saw an increase of -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.14% and a quarterly increase of 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for PKG’s stock, with a 13.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKG Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.27. In addition, Packaging Corp Of America saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from STECKO PAUL T, who sale 9,737 shares at the price of $153.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, STECKO PAUL T now owns 18,765 shares of Packaging Corp Of America, valued at $1,499,401 using the latest closing price.

Pflederer Kent A., the SVP of Packaging Corp Of America, sale 4,000 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Pflederer Kent A. is holding 54,447 shares at $603,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corp Of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 19.88, with 9.46 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.