Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) is 41.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORA is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) is $81.13, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for ORA is 60.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ORA’s average trading volume was 517.83K shares.

ORA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 74.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Ormat Technologies (ORA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA’s stock has fallen by -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.27% and a quarterly rise of 4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Ormat Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.21% for ORA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORA Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.26. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc saw -12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Granot David, who sale 312 shares at the price of $64.69 back on Nov 17. After this action, Granot David now owns 4,071 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc, valued at $20,183 using the latest closing price.

SHARIR DAFNA, the Director of Ormat Technologies Inc, sale 312 shares at $64.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SHARIR DAFNA is holding 2,800 shares at $20,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.47 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 5.17, with 2.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 109.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 44.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.