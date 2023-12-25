Orion S.A (OEC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Orion S.A (OEC) has seen a 6.63% increase in the past week, with a 20.15% gain in the past month, and a 29.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for OEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.17% for OEC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) is 15.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OEC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orion S.A (OEC) is $32.60, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for OEC is 56.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On December 24, 2023, OEC’s average trading volume was 327.59K shares.

OEC) stock’s latest price update

Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC)’s stock price has increased by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 27.25. However, the company has seen a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Wendy Wilson – Head, Investor Relations Corning Painter – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Glajch – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Spector – UBS Chris Kapsch – Loop Capital Markets Jon Tanwanteng – CJS Securities Kevin Estok – Jefferies Jeff Zekauskas – JPMorgan Kyle Mowery – Grizzly Rock Capital Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Orion’s Third Quarter Financial Results Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OEC Trading at 22.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.38. In addition, Orion S.A saw 57.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Painter Corning F., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $21.59 back on Aug 18. After this action, Painter Corning F. now owns 771,708 shares of Orion S.A, valued at $323,850 using the latest closing price.

Glajch Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Orion S.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $23.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Glajch Jeffrey is holding 60,666 shares at $238,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion S.A stands at +5.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 24.26, with 6.03 for asset returns.

Based on Orion S.A (OEC), the company’s capital structure generated 220.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.81. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orion S.A (OEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.