Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a 19.84% gain in the past month, and a 12.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for ONL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.73% for ONL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE: ONL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONL is 53.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ONL was 572.55K shares.

ONL) stock’s latest price update

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE: ONL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.16 in relation to its previous close of 6.05. However, the company has experienced a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that REITs recently reported strong 3rd quarter results. Despite that, they remain heavily discounted even after the recent rally. Here are two of our top picks for 2024.

ONL Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONL rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Orion Office REIT Inc saw -29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONL starting from Day Christopher Haviland, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on May 12. After this action, Day Christopher Haviland now owns 40,987 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc, valued at $11,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+7.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Office REIT Inc stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.36. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -3.85 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.66. Total debt to assets is 34.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.