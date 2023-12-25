Open Text Corp (OTEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 42.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Open Text recorded a Q1’24 revenue of $1.41bn, a 75% YoY increase. Open Text leverages its existing client base for integration as it expands its range of offerings in AI. Open Text’s financials show superior growth capabilities and justify greater long-run growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) is 32.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Open Text Corp (OTEX) is $67.96, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 265.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On December 24, 2023, OTEX’s average trading volume was 546.28K shares.

OTEX’s Market Performance

OTEX’s stock has seen a 2.53% increase for the week, with a 8.86% rise in the past month and a 18.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Open Text Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for OTEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTEX Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.69. In addition, Open Text Corp saw 42.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corp stands at +3.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44. Equity return is now at value 8.86, with 2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corp (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 230.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Open Text Corp (OTEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.