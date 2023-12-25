ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) is above average at 15.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ONE Gas Inc (OGS) is $61.00, which is -$4.06 below the current market price. The public float for OGS is 54.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OGS on December 24, 2023 was 532.02K shares.

OGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 64.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that ONE Gas (OGS) announces its long-term capital investment plan. Systematic investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and allow it to meet customer demand efficiently.

OGS’s Market Performance

ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has seen a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.69% gain in the past month and a -10.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for OGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for OGS’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OGS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OGS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGS Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.66. In addition, ONE Gas Inc saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.94, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 126.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.76. Total debt to assets is 40.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.