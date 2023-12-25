Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has surged by 0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 38.96, but the company has seen a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The MACD Indicator is a shorthand for a set of trading rules known as the moving average convergence/divergence. It tracks two indicators to help investors know when to buy and sell stocks: MACD Indicator.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OMCL is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMCL is $39.33, which is $0.11 above than the current price. The public float for OMCL is 44.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of OMCL on December 24, 2023 was 699.64K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has seen a 2.51% increase in the past week, with a 16.66% rise in the past month, and a -19.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for OMCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.58% for OMCL’s stock, with a -29.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMCL Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.06. In addition, Omnicell, Inc. saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE, who sale 7,951 shares at the price of $73.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE now owns 14,876 shares of Omnicell, Inc., valued at $581,568 using the latest closing price.

LIPPS RANDALL A, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Omnicell, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $73.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that LIPPS RANDALL A is holding 318,768 shares at $295,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell, Inc. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value -2.96, with -1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.31. Total debt to assets is 27.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.