Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 36.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is $405.22, which is -$7.75 below the current market price. The public float for ODFL is 93.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODFL on December 24, 2023 was 693.43K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 409.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Truck industry paints a dull picture mainly due to the slowdown in freight demand. We believe that stocks like ODFL, KNX and ARCB are better positioned to escape industry challenges.

ODFL’s Market Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a 5.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 1.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for ODFL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $386 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $390.99. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw 45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 24,100 shares at the price of $390.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 766,754 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $9,413,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $390.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 798,604 shares at $936,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.