Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 20.32. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the second week of December and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs had a good week with a total NAV return above 1%, the best in the broader income market. Price targets for securities may not be reliable indicators for buying decisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is above average at 12.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCSL is 74.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCSL on December 24, 2023 was 644.05K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL’s stock has seen a 1.39% increase for the week, with a 2.81% rise in the past month and a 1.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for OCSL’s stock, with a 5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+77.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 49.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.